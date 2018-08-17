Tiger Shroff and 6 Pack Band 2.0 come together to break these barriers

Remember the 6 Pack Band? Yes, the one which was a group of transgenders who came up with an extremely hippy yet amazing take on Pharrell Williams' Happy. Well, now YRF is back with 6 Pack Band 2.0, a unique band with six differently-abled teens. It aims to raise awareness about autism and various other taboos, and aims for the acceptance of the kids and adults who suffer from the same. Their latest song Dimaag Ke Taale Tod Na is out and it features none other than Tiger Shroff.

Watch it till the end, for there is a surprise waiting for you, in the form of the introduction of the next song.

Did it warm your hearts as much as it did ours? 6 Pack Band 2.0 comprises of Ananya Halarnkar, Anjali Ramesh, Maitreya Matale, Parth Padhye, Prerna Agarwal, and Rishaan Patil.

As humans, rarely do we accept someone who is even slightly different from the usual norm. This is a great step on that front. Their first single Jhakkad Pakkad Dance featuring Karan Johar already managed to capture the attention of all. If you have still not watched it, do it now.