Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 7.12 pm June 06 2019, 7.12 pm

As Karan Johar made Student Of The Year 2, ex-student Alia Bhatt, who debuted with the franchise's first film, decided to pay back her mentor by appearing in a special song. An 'ex-student' was how Alia was actually mentioned in SOTY 2. It is something else that her appearance could not do much to save the film. However, we liked her shaking a leg with Tiger Shroff in The Hook Up Song.

On Thursday, Tiger took to Instagram to share unseen footage from the song. 'So if you guys had one superpower...what would it be', he asks us, and we get what superpower is he talking about. The tricky video features Alia and Tiger dancing upside down! If you got that superpower, don't perform it in public or you'll scare the hell out of people...LOL!

Tiger, an ace dancer himself, had a nice time working with Alia. "It is a different sort of a song that I have shot. Personally, I have not done something like that before. Working with Alia was an amazing experience," he told reporters. "Though she is such a big star, she was so easy to work with, she was so open and hardworking on set, even after achieving so much. It was really inspiring being around her," Tiger earlier said at the song launch event.

There are also rumours of Tiger and Alia collaborating for a film. They sparked off when one morning Tiger was spotted outside Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt's office.