Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are definitely spending time together; however, not publicly!

'Baaghi 2' was their first big screen venture together and it became a massive hit at the box office. Post that, we don't spot Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together very frequently. The rumoured couple, who would earlier go out on lunches and coffee dates quite often, seem to have taken a hold on their public appearances. Instead, Disha is now often seen with her gym trainer.

This looks like another attempt at keeping the limelight away so that their on-screen chemistry is not impacted. But this doesn't mean they've cut down on their personal time. The two are most probably holidaying together right now!

🐳🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

Seen this photo of Disha wearing a bikini at a visibly evident holiday destination yet? Soon after this post, we also stumbled upon Tiger's video of diving into the sea.

#crashlanding #mothernature #chillinwithmyfellowfishies A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 28, 2018 at 5:28am PDT

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to Mid Day that the duo was indeed in the Maldives.

"It's a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together," they told the publication, adding that both Tiger and Disha are fond of water sports, and hence zeroed in the on Maldives.

Remember the time they were heading to Sri Lanka to ring in the new years? We accidentally discovered they were headed to the same destination, although there wasn't a dearth of secrecy!

Why so much of hush hush?