Rushabh Dhruv June 24 2019, 8.25 pm June 24 2019, 8.25 pm

Baaghi 2 was their first big-screen venture together and it became a massive hit at the box office. Post the same, rumours started doing rounds that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are dating each other. Now, if we go by the reports then the duo are in a relationship from the past three years. While the rumoured couple has never accepted their love publically, the two have never denied the rumours as well. Whenever Tiger and Disha are quizzed about their bond by the media, the couple tags it as friendship. However, their camaraderie and back-to-back Bastain outings tell a different tale and serve enough proof that the two are soaked in love.

Whenever the Baaghi 2 star are clicked together, they make it a point to smile at the paparazzi. But seems like there's a lot more to this happy couple's love saga. As per a report in a leading entertainment portal, Tiger and Disha have officially broken up. "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming," a close source revealed.

"They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision," adds another source who happens to be close to the duo.

"They are mature enough to handle this. But the reality is that they are no more a couple. Can't two friends hang out together?" Will they come out in the open and address it? Most likely not. The friend reasons, "They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore," the sourced added.

Recently, Disha was clicked post a dinner outing with the president of the Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray. What followed thereafter was a mess on the internet. Netizens assumed that the two are dating and trolled Disha and Tiger Shroff by using film references like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.