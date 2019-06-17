Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodScott AdkinsTiger ShroffUndisputed
nextRanveer Singh and Sunil Gavaskar groove to Shammi Kapoor's Badan Pe Sitare, watch video

within