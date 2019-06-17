Darshana Devi June 17 2019, 11.06 pm June 17 2019, 11.06 pm

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently wowed fans with his dashing avatar in Student Of The Year 2 and often makes headlines for his public appearances with his girlfriend Disha Patani. More than his acting skills, he is known to be a dance freak, giving jitters to the best dancers in the industry. The talented lad has always been a martial arts enthusiast and has carved a place for himself owing to his jaw-dropping action scenes in all his films. Only recently, he posted a video on Instagram while paying tribute to another MA legend.

It was on Monday that Hollywood actor and Undisputed fame Scott Adkins turned 43 and Tiger poured in his wishes in a very special way. In the video, he can be seen doing a perfect flying kick, leaving us to gasp in amazement! The clip shows Tiger donning a pair of black and white track pants and a black tee, flashing a wide smile as he lands so perfectly after carrying out his stunt.

Take a look at Tiger’s video here:

Here’s a glimpse of Scott doing his signature stunt:

It looks like the two share a cordial bond as Scott has commented on one of Tiger’s earlier stunt videos, calling it ‘awesome’.

Here’s the video:

