Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently wowed fans with his dashing avatar in Student Of The Year 2 and often makes headlines for his public appearances with his girlfriend Disha Patani. More than his acting skills, he is known to be a dance freak, giving jitters to the best dancers in the industry. The talented lad has always been a martial arts enthusiast and has carved a place for himself owing to his jaw-dropping action scenes in all his films. Only recently, he posted a video on Instagram while paying tribute to another MA legend.
It was on Monday that Hollywood actor and Undisputed fame Scott Adkins turned 43 and Tiger poured in his wishes in a very special way. In the video, he can be seen doing a perfect flying kick, leaving us to gasp in amazement! The clip shows Tiger donning a pair of black and white track pants and a black tee, flashing a wide smile as he lands so perfectly after carrying out his stunt.
It looks like the two share a cordial bond as Scott has commented on one of Tiger’s earlier stunt videos, calling it ‘awesome’.
Opening up about his image as an action hero, Tiger earlier told in an interview, “I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."Read More