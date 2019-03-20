Bollywood Tiger Shroff flaunts martial arts skills, says he doesn't mind violence on screen Darshana Devi March 19 2019, 5.06 pm March 19 2019, 5.06 pm

From being trolled for his name in the initial years to being called the ‘best action hero in Bollywood’, Tiger Shroff has come a long way in the industry. When we talk about action, there’s nothing that he cannot do. Time and again he has impressed fans with his jaw-dropping action scenes in all his films, killer dance moves and of course, his chiselled physique! On Tuesday, the Baaghi 2 star treated us with a BTS glimpse of an action sequence and oh my, our jaws have dropped again.

The actor posted a video of himself giving us a glimpse of how his reel life action sequences are shot. He captioned it saying that he doesn’t mind ‘a little bit of violence’ as long as it’s on screen. The clip features him doing flying kicks so easily and landing on the ground perfectly! Only Tiger can do that, we bet! The young talented actor can be seen wearing a light green shirt over a black inner and matching pants.

While talking about him being ‘an action hero’ in an earlier interview, he said, "I think I have been preparing for this since my childhood. It was my dream to be an action hero. It was challenging, but it is my passion and dream, so I think I was being prepared for it since I was a child and I would like to thank master Shifuji as he was instrumental in this film for the action training."

Meanwhile, his film Student of the Year 2 is scheduled to release on May 10. The film pairs him with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and is helmed by Punit Malhotra.