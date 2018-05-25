Tiger Shroff flips, jumps and does all things Spiderman in his Avengers throwback

Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff seems to be a fan of Marvel films. He had dubbed for the Hindi version of Spiderman: Homecoming, and since then media has been picking up every instance of his superhero film-influenced enthusiasm. This time is no different. Tiger has shared a video on Instagram where he is dressed as the friendly neighbourhood hero.

Tiger is seen somersaulting, jumping down from terraces, shooting webs and finally revealing his face. Though this is a throwback video from the time he dubbed for Spidey movie, the enthusiasm is pretty much for the present. Seems like Tiger has seen the latest Avengers film and he cannot get over it, as his caption suggests. Tiger has also played a superhero in Bollywood, in the movie A Flying Jatt. But unfortunately, this superhero couldn’t fly high and tanked.

Hey guys, #AskTiger soon ❤😊 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 15, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

Well, we hope your love for superheroes keeps soaring high, Tiger.

On the work front, Tiger is currently busy shooting for Student Of The Year 2, which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and will mark the debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. He is also playing the lead in the remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. Baaghi 3, the third installment of his hit franchise Baaghi, has also been announced. All in all, the flexi-lad of Bollywood has his hands full.