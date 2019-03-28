Tiger Shroff grooving on Hrithik Roshan's song from K3G is better than the original

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 5.40 pm March 28 2019, 5.40 pm

Tiger Shroff has been a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and time and again he has expressed his fondness for the senior actor. Tiger is often seen grooving to the tunes of the Super 30 actor’s popular songs. This time, Tiger has grooved to one of our favourite tracks of Hrithik and like always, the Baaghi 3 actor has left us swooning over his super cool dancing skills. The song in question is Deewana Hai Dekho from the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In the video, uploaded by Tiger on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen flaunting his awesome moves which are also superbly choreographed on this song. The actor can also be seen donning similar clothes to what Hrithik wore in the original song. Needless to say, this video made our day. Just moments after the clip was dropped, fans went bonkers and flooded the post with comments like ‘wow’, ‘killer’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘smooth’. Going by his caption, it looks like both Deewana Hai Dekho and K3G are his favourites.

If you are dying to see the two dancing legends come together on screen then voila, you don’t have to wait for very long. Just recently, we reported that the duo will be sharing the screen space in a yet-untitled film produced by Yash Raj Productions. Overjoyed Tiger also called this association a dream-come-true moment.“It was like a dream come true moment for me. After every shot, when I see him on the monitor, I feel like I am dreaming because it has been my childhood fantasy working with him. When we do a high-speed shot or an action scene then it feels amazing,” he said in a recent interview.