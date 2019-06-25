Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 4.41 pm June 25 2019, 4.41 pm

Exactly a decade ago, the legendary Michael Jackson breathed his last, leaving all his fans to mourn over the irreparable loss. The pop star might not be around us anymore, but he is sure immortal in our hearts. While Michael Jackson was blessed with a gigantic fan following across the globe, we know one such diehard fan, who, till date, leaves no chance to remember him. We are talking about Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is a self-confessed Michael aficionado.

On Michael Jackson’s tenth death anniversary, the Baaghi actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing in Michael style. However, with Tiger being into the picture, how can his tribute be so ordinary? Well, the actor, shook a leg to Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from Padmaavat. The clip had Tiger pulling all the iconic MJ dance moves like a pro. We loved this epic combination!

Check out Tiger Shroff’s tribute to Michael Jackson here:

In fact, in the past, the Student Of The Year 2 actor also expressed his desire to star in the Michael Jackson biopic and called him the reason behind his success. In an interview with Asian Age, Shroff stated, “It was at the time I was working in Heropanti that I realised how strongly I was influenced by Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan. I have been a huge fan of their dancing. I started learning to dance after signing Heropanti. I think MJ is hugely responsible for where I stand today in my life and career.”

“This is an era where biopics are being made. I would want to do a biopic on his (MJ’s) life. He is my inspiration and I would be honoured to be cast in a film on his life,” the actor added.