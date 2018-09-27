Tiger Shroff preps for Hrithik vs Tiger, shows off his droolworthy body

There is no doubt that Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. The Baaghi actor loves showing his body off and he’s doing it again. This time he’s preparing to share screen space with the Greek God of B-Town, Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s next untitled film. The makers are currently referring to the movie as Hrithik vs Tiger, but the official title of the film is yet to be revealed. Tiger posted a workout video of himself from the gym and we can’t stop staring.

The actor is seen shrugging and oh boy, the muscle cuts are simply amazing. Tiger’s chiseled body will surely make every guy hit the gym right away and we are sure his females fans would be drooling over it. Just when you think his back is chiseled to perfection, wait till you see his abs at the end of the video.

Hrithik vs Tiger also stars Vaani Kapoor and the actress too has been prepping up for the film. We have seen a few videos of her on Instagram and she’s sweating it out in the gym.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is yet to share a video of him prepping for the film. But that may be because he doesn’t require any preparations. Hrithik and Tiger coming together for a movie has surely created a huge buzz. Moviegoers are surely expecting some amazing action and dancing in the film.