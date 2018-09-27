image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Tiger Shroff preps for Hrithik vs Tiger, shows off his droolworthy body

Bollywood

Tiger Shroff preps for Hrithik vs Tiger, shows off his droolworthy body

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 27 2018, 6.50 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentgymHrithik RoshanHrithik vs TigerInstagramTiger Shroffvaani kapoor
nextThugs of Hindostan: From Pirates to Baahubali, YRF covered it all!
ALSO READ

Loveyatri: Supreme Court stays FIR against Salman Khan movie

Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny goes home with a cool pay package

Thugs of Hindostan: Did you notice these 2 GLARING mistakes in the trailer?