Tiger Shroff roars back at Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan link up

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani were in news for the wrong reasons. There were reports that the former flirted with the latter because of which she decided to walk out of a project. The reports grabbed the attention of both, Hrithik and Disha, and they took to Twitter to condemn the reports as baseless. Recently, Disha’s alleged beau, actor Tiger Shroff opened up about the whole controversy.

At a brand event, when Tiger was asked about it, he stated, "It's part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings."

Tiger has always stated that Hrithik is someone he looks up to. The Baaghi actor will be sharing screen space with Hrithik in YRF’s untitled film that is slated to release during Gandhi Jayanti next year.

Talking about working with Hrithik, Tiger said, "It has been my life long dream to work with him. He's everything for me. I look up to him as an actor, human being. I am his big fan. I'll get to learn a lot from him. We begin shooting from October.”

The untitled movie also stars Vaani Kapoor.