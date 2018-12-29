Tiger Shroff took his character of A Flying Jatt quite seriously in 2018

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. He has shown us some amazing action on the big screen in movies like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt and Baaghi 2. But his stunts are not just meant for the big screen, even in real life, Tiger Shroff doesn’t hesitate from showing off his skills. His Instagram is filled with videos where he is trying to ace a lot of stunts that would make you question him, ‘kaunsi chakki ka aata khaate ho bhai’. The actor clearly took his character of A Flying Jatt quite seriously in the year 2018.

#1 Some Insane Back Flips

When we watch actors doing backflips in movies we feel that they do it with the help a lot of camera work and harness around, but Tiger proves that he does it without any help. He has posted many videos in Instagram this year where he is seen doing some insane backflips.

View this post on Instagram 🐒 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Oct 29, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

#2 When he wanted to be the Spidey

Tiger Shroff dubbed for the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming and then he wanted to be the Spider-man. The actor posted a few videos where he is seen trying out stunts that he learnt from Spidey.

#3 Flying in the air

Tiger Shroff loves to fly as most of his stunts are aerial. Don’t believe us? Check out these insane videos shared by him on Instagram. By the way, don’t try this at home.

View this post on Instagram Another new playground 💃💃 @flyzonefitness_ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 6, 2018 at 12:26am PST

View this post on Instagram

....tried hugging myself in mid-air 😄🙈 #aka #cork360

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram What goes around comes around... #exploring #doublefrontflip #wantmysuitback A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:55am PDT

#4 How to burn calories when you have an ice cream

What do you do to burn the calories when you eat ice cream? Maybe go to a gym and do some cardio, but Tiger Shroff does something that we would never do. He dives into the water by doing a belly flop.