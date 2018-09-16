Tiger Shroff wasn't burning bright when he first stepped into Bollywod

He may be the latest action sensation in the Indian film industry. He may also be a Bollywood kid but when you are the son of a superstar like Jackie 'Beedu' Shroff, things aren't going to be easy and Tiger Shroff learned it the hard way. At a media event in New Delhi recently the Baaghi star poured his heart out talking about the struggles of entering Bollywood. A place that, many claim, is easy for kids from the industry.

"I was very different looking. I was very young, I was not getting any facial hair. People would make fun of me by saying, 'who is this, gora chikna'. When my film came out and was loved, the victory was so much sweeter," said Shroff to India today.

Well, it didn't really stop there. People even compared him to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Tiger has obviously taken all of that in his stride. "I love the youth. They and their love keep me going. It is a compliment for me if they tell me I look like Kareena Kapoor. But Tiger is not just an action star today, he is also working with some of the top production houses in the country. While Karan Johar's Dharma is producing Student Of The Year 2, Tiger is also gearing up for a Rambo remake.