Tiger Shroff, who was once the voice of an Avenger, is excited for Avengers: Endgame

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 5.30 pm April 24 2019, 5.30 pm

Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his forthcoming release, Student Of The Year 2. On Wednesday, a launch event was organised for the SOTY’s latest song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, and it was graced by the entire star-cast of the film. From talking about their film to shaking a leg on the stage, the trio of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made sure to woo the fans. Well, with the Avengers fever taking over the world, we can now confirm that Tiger Shroff, too, is hit by the wave.

At the event, Tiger Shroff was quizzed about Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Endgame and whether he is looking forward to it. The Baaghi actor revealed that he is extremely excited, “I am very, very excited for Avengers: Endgame and the ladies (Tara and Ananya) are almost as excited as I am.” Who isn’t, Tiger? Well, keeping in mind the amount of crazy fanfare that Avenger follows in India, we won’t be surprised if it affects the box office collection of SOTY 2. Reason being, while Avengers is releasing at the end of April, Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2 will make it to the big screens on May 10 i.e., two weeks. So, you never know!

Watch the video of Tiger Shroff here:

This also reminds us that Tiger Shroff shares a very special connection with Marvel. The Baaghi boy, in the year 2017, had lent his voice for the Hindi release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tiger had dubbed for Tom Holland and that was his first ever association with a Hollywood project. Expressing his elation towards the same, Tiger had said, “It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer.”

Watch the trailer of Tiger Shroff-dubbed Spider-Man: Homecoming here:

We won’t mind seeing you as a Marvel superhero in the future, Tiger!