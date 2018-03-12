Tiger Shroff’s Rambo remake to go on floors in 2019

The Tiger Shroff starring Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood blockbuster Rambo will go on the floors next year. The project was announced last year at the Cannes film festival and was expected to take off in December last year, but apparently because of Tiger and director Siddharth Anand’s busy schedule, it didn’t.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the shoot of the film will start in November 2019. Siddharth is also producing the film and said that it will be shot in the Himalayas and Europe as it requires a snowy backdrop. Siddharth and Tiger are also collaborating for another flick starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. While the Hrithik starring film will go in production first (possibly in August 2018), both the actor and director will be busy working on it till about mid-2019.

Meanwhile, Tiger is presently shooting Baaghi 2 beside Disha Patani and will begin working on the Punit Malhotra helmed Student of the Year 2 next.

Rambo is a film series that is based on a novel by David Morrell titled First Blood and stars Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo. Rambo is a troubled Vietnam War trouper and former US Army Special Forces soldier. He is also skilled in the arts of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare.

The film series has four movies - First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).​