Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 7.43 pm June 22 2019, 7.43 pm

Tiger Shroff, who started out his Bollywood journey with an impressive performance in Heropanti, has managed to carve a niche for himself. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that he has emerged as one of the best action stars in today’s time, at least a majority of his filmography says so. It is a known fact that nepotism has always been a hot topic of discussion and Tiger is the latest actor to open up on the same.

In his recent interview with IANS, the Baaghi star revealed that the biggest challenge for him after he forayed into the films was to establish his own identity, other than being known as a star kid. Well, Shroff feels that he has managed to prove himself over the past years. He was quoted as saying, “I was always aware of my father, his presence and his impact on the industry. So, for me, the challenge was to separate myself from that and it is fair to say that I have been successful at proving myself, my identity in my own manner without using my father's name.”

Tiger Shroff's ultimate goal is to make father Jackie Shroff known for being his daddy!

Moreover, the Student Of The Year 2 actor agrees that, unlike people who don’t belong to the filmy background, it was easy for him to get noticed. In fact, Tiger states that it is his goal to make his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, to be known as ‘Tiger Shroff ka daddy’ over him being known as ‘Jackie Shroff ka beta. "I don't think the audience accepted me just because I am 'Jackie Shroff ka beta'. I accepted this before and I keep saying this that no matter how proud I am to be ‘Jackie Shroff ka beta', my goal is to make him be known him as ‘Tiger Shroff ka daddy' that is my goal," stated Tiger Shroff.

For Tiger, it’s a ‘huge task’, he added, “Once I do that (make my father known by my name), I think I will feel better about myself.”