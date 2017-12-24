Tiger Zinda Hai Reviews: Do Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif keep the fire alive?

One the most awaited films of the year, Tiger Zinda Hai has hit the screens today, December 22. The anticipation was more to see the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif again after a hiatus of 5 years. Tiger, one of the best agents of Indian intelligence agency, RAW, falls in love with Zoya, one of the finest Pakistani agents. In the first part, Ek Tha Tiger, they escape together in the end but knew that they’ll have to return whenever their countries need them. Well, Tiger and Zoya return to save a group of Indian nurses who are kidnapped by the international terrorist organization, ISIS. But how successful are Tiger and Zoya in spearheading this dangerous operation?

Salman Khan may remind you of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his bazooka with Tiger Zinda Hai. The background score gels well with Khan’s moves and creates an environment suitable for such films. - Hindustan Times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's amazing chemistry in this action-packed film is a reminder that even after five years, the two have not lost their charm. - The Indian Express Bollywood superstar Salman Khan proves to be an indestructible action hero in Abu Dhabi-shot thriller, aimed to please his fans. - Gulf News Undeniably impressive in terms of its scale and flawless technical attributes, Tiger Zinda Hai is an exercise that rings utterly hollow. Its surface nous cannot conceal the sheer purposeless of all the noise it generates. - NDTV

TZH is Salman's first after the debacle of Tubelight at the box office. It's a film that is releasing in 5700 screens which means that it could usurp the collections of Golmaal Again earlier this year. The critics seem to be suitably impressed with the film. We will now wait for the first day collections.