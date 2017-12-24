Tiger Zinda Hai opening beats Dangal collections

Tiger Zinda Hai has opened rather well across India which is rare for a film opening on a non holiday. The morning collections have beaten last years Christmas release Dangal. The film has opened best in North India where places like UP saw full houses and collections at par with Bahubali - The Conclusion. Bahubali had the best opening this year in terms of volume. The film had collected 23.50 crore nett in advances across India and by noon it had added another 5 crore.

According to trade analysts, the evening collections will be stronger and all omens are pointing at a 40 crore nett or more on Day 1. Ek Tha Tiger released on a national holiday and grossed a 31 crore nett in 2012. Dhoom 3 beat those numbers and collected 32.75 crores. Tiger Zinda Hai has to beat those numbers in Bollywood to begin with.

A post shared by musical.ly India (@musical.ly.indiaofficial) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Surprisingly, Tiger wasn't promoted too well. Most of the interaction was done on social media. What worked for the film was the fact that the makers kept the fans in loop during the making of the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar kept the fans posted about all developments and that it seems was enough to create the right kind of buzz. Add to that Swag Se Swagat and the makers of Tiger had a winner on their hands.