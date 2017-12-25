Tiger Zinda Hai roars at the box office on day 2

Salman Khan has done it again and Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office. The film went on to register some extraordinary figures at the box office on day one. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger reportedly made earnings amounting to Rs 33.75 crore in India on its first day. Continuing the success rate, the film added a total of 35.25 crore on day two for a total of 69.25 in two days, according to Box Office India.

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has been one of the most anticipated movies this year and it was no surprise that day 2 saw the movie reaching new heights. The Ali Abbas Zafar film has become the biggest non-holiday opener of all time beating the record previously held by Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

Excited about the film’s massive opening, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us. I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up.”

The upcoming two holidays will definitely help in racking up the numbers for Bhai and according to predictions from the BOI, the film might see a growth of 20% or more. Being a ‘Bhai’ film, it is expected to enter the 100 crore club in the first week itself.​