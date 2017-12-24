home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Tiger Zinda Hai special screening: Why was Katrina Kaif missing?

First published: December 22, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Updated: December 22, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Author: in.com staff

The year's biggest and the most awaited release is here. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai hits 5700 screens this Friday. Will make it one of the highest grossing openers this year. Ajay Devgan's Golmaal is currently the highest earner in 2017, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai could easily beat that number in the first week. Salman organised a special screening for friends and family at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Thursday. Katrina Kaif was missing in action but here's who else made it.

Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar

Akshay's leading lady in Gold Mouni Roy

Sangeeta Bijlani

Ayushmann Khurrana

Director David Dhawan

Sohail Khan

Salman's good friend Iulia Vantur

