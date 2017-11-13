Tiger Zinda Hai trailer becomes most liked Hindi trailer of all time

Sikar to sab karte hai, lekin Tiger se bhetar sikar koi nai karta. Salman Khan’s dialogue from his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai is killing it in the movie and off it too. In its latest hunt, the movie trailer has broken all records to become the most liked Hindi trailer in the world. The trailer has 648 thousand likes on the platform.

The Ali Abbas Zafar film has overtaken the Hindi trailer of Baahubal: The Conclusion, which has garnered over 5,41,000 likes so far. This is remarkable, considering Tiger Zinda Hai has achieved this number in just four days.

The trailer is a hit on Twitter too garnering more than 650K likes in about the first 24 hours of its release. On Facebook, the trailer has received 250K+ shares in the first 24 hours, which is a record too. As for the views, the thrilling trailer has garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube and Facebook combined, making it the most watched Hindi movie trailer of all time in the first 24 hours. The numbers are not surprising given that Salman Khan has a massive fan following and the extreme stunts have only added to the excitement.

Also Read: First Poster Of Alia Bhatt's next Razzi is out!

Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired from a true story from 2014, when Indian diplomatic corps secretly rescued, with help from the intelligence agencies, 46 Indian nurses held captive by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq. The film is set to release on 22nd December.