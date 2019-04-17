image
  3. Bollywood
Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who were a PRO

Bollywood

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who were a PRO

As the Indian government announces a ban on Tik Tok, here's a rundown to some of the best Bollywood celebrity videos that had taken over the internet.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentJacqueline FernandezKriti SanonShahid KapoorShraddha KapoorTik TokTik Tok BanTik Tok Ban India
nextAnushka Sharma bonds with husband Virat Kohli’s RCB team at their house party, view pictures

within