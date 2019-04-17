Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who were a PRO

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 4.30 pm April 17 2019, 4.30 pm

Dear Tik Tok users/ fans, here’s a piece of news that will break your hearts into pieces. In an unexpected announcement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Tuesday, imposed a ban on the globally popular Chinese application. Not only that, but it also ordered Google to remove the application from both Play Store as well as the iPhone App Store, with an immediate effect. This came after the state court, on April 3, asked the government to ban Tik Tok, claiming that it encouraged pornography and made its child users vulnerable to sexual predators.

This comes as a huge shocker for all the super-active Tik Tok users who, in a way, acquired the celebrity status because of their antics on this video making app. But, now, it is likely to be the permanent end of the Tik Tok era in India. And while we are at it, several Bollywood celebrities, too, were hit by the Tik Tok wave, and mind you, they were rightly entertaining. The list includes Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon among others. Before we bid a forever goodbye to this mind-boggling video making app, here’s a rundown to some of our favourite stars owning it, and how!

#1 Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 star was among one of the most active users on Tik Tok. From swaying fans with her sensuous dance moves to her workout shenanigans, the bubbly actor only added to the charm of this app, don’t believe us? Watch some of the best of Jacqueline Fernandez videos on Tik Tok here:

View this post on Instagram Which one is better? Be honest! @greeshx 🤪😂 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 8, 2019 at 5:07am PST

#2 Sunny Leone

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone too wasn’t far behind when it came to showing off her skills on Tik Tok. Be it acting, dancing or dubbing, Sunny had always been a sport.

#3 Shahid Kapoor

Arjun Singh actor, Shahid Kapoor, was not an active Tik Tok user but with whatever little he performed, it was entertaining. Check out his duet with Yami Gautam:

# 4 Kriti Sanon

Amid all the basic dubbing and Tik Tok clips, Kriti Sanon was a fresh breath of air. Her videos were as entertaining as her movies and let’s not miss those cute dimples!

# 5 Shraddha Kapoor

The Cham Cham girl, in her signature style, wished fans a very Happy Independence Day through a Tik Tok video. Watch here:

Well, not sure about us but we guess these celebrities will surely miss the phenomenon called Tik Tok. *winks*