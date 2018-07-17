Tikli and Laxmi Bomb set to release in the UK and Singapore ahead of India

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani's 'Tikli And Laxmi Bomb' is making a stir worldwide. It has already been screened at a number of premiere film festivals across India. Now it's time for international fame! Before it gets a digital release in India, the film is travelling to Australia, UK and Singapore.

“‘Tikli…’ is set to be distributed by Film Volt in the UK across five cities. It will theatrically release in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Derby and Manchester in September. The film will also be released by Carnival Cinemas in Singapore,” Kripalani told IANS. He added that the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is going to screen the film.

The accolades for the film have already begun pouring in. It has already won an award for the best Feature at the Berlin Independent Film Festival and Best Picture for Gender equality at the UK Asian Film Festival 2018. It was also honoured at the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival.

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb revolves around two sex workers who jointly form a co-operative to eliminate the presence of middlemen, who more often than not are exploiters of the system. The film stars Vibhawari Deshpande, Chitrangada Chakraborty, Suchitra Pillai, Upendra Limaye and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in pivota roles.