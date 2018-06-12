Time to Dance hits the floor with Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in London

Actor Sooraj Pancholi made his dream Bollywood debut opposite Athiya Shetty in Hero. The film was produced by none other than Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan. While everyone thought Sooraj will be the next big thing in Bollywood, things didn’t turn out as planned for the actor. The film was a dud and the actor was more in the news for his alleged association with the Jiah Khan murder case than his acting skills.

But looks like he’s putting the past behind him and working on getting back to the big screen.

The actor will soon be seen in the Stanley D’costa directorial titled Time to Dance. Sooraj will be paired opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif in the film. The star cast is already in London and have kicked off the shooting. Sooraj Pancholi took to Instagram and shared few pictures from the films set.

While this film is Isabelle Kaif’s launch vehicle, Sooraj is back on the sets after a long break of three years as no filmmaker was willing to team up with the young actor.

Director Remo D’couza who is busy with his Eid release Race 3 also took on Instagram and wished the team.

Fans can’t wait to have the young Pancholi back on the silver screen and see if Isabelle Kaif can work her magic like her sister does.