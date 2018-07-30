Move over Sanju, a biopic on UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in the making?

Biopics and real-life stories are the trend these days. This genre is a hit with the audiences and the box office collections of recently released biopic Sanju serves as proof. But looks like biopics on sports celebrities and actors have become passé now. Filmmakers now seem to be attracted towards the lives of politicians. After Chalo Jeete Hain, PM Narendra Modi’s biopic, a film on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, is reportedly in the making.

A film directed by Vinod Tiwari, who made his directorial debut with Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, is said to be based on Yogi Adityanath’s life. He recently took to his Twitter handle and shared the film’s first look. The poster sees a back profile of a man clad in a saffron cloth standing at a high altitude. Though he did not mention that the film is based on the politician, social media went abuzz stating that the man resembles Adityanath. A cow is also seen in the poster, which further makes everyone believe that it could be a film on the UP chief minister as he has often expressed his love and respect for the animal. However, the director deleted the tweet after facing the backlash from netizens.

Criticism was bound to follow, considering that the film is based on the incidents of mob lynching in UP. A BJP leader has even threatened to halt the release of the film whereas an FIR has also been registered against the filmmaker.

#BREAKING -- Political controversy breaks out over film #ZilaGorakhpur, which is supposedly based on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. BJP leader threatens to halt release of the film. FIR registered against filmmaker | @pranshumisraa with more details pic.twitter.com/Pvv0HgADPs — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 30, 2018

We tried contacting the director but he remained unavailable for any comment.

Talking about biopics, we are soon to witness a film on India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, called The Accidental Prime Minister.