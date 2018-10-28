Times when Deepika and Ranveer's link up saga was hard to read for Prakash Padukone

We all know that Deepika Padukone will be marrying the love of her life Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15. But apart from her love life, the leggy lass has also time and again expressed to the world how attached she is to her family. Well, Deepika’s dad, Prakash Padukone who happens to be a Badminton legend is no stranger to the limelight. However, being a father, he admitted to a media portal that it was difficult to read about is daughter Deepika Padukone’s link-up stories earlier.

In an interview with India Today, Prakash Padukone said, “Initially, we found it difficult. But nowadays, we're used to it. Some of it - what is being reported is true, but some of it is absolutely not correct. But it is a part and parcel of... you can't have only good things. One has to accept it."

Further, when Deepika’s papa was quizzed on how he feels to be called as the actress’ father, Prakash’s reply was just like any other daddy who is extremely proud of his daughter. He replied, “It's a moment of pride for any parent, when their child has achieved so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 21, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

Coming to DeepVeer’s shaadi buzz, rumours have it that the couple will exchange wedding vows at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. It is being said that their wedding will be an intimate affair.

