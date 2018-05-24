Tinder success secret: Go the Rahul Khanna way to strike a love chord

In the era of Tinder, a profile picture can make it or break it. And trust us when we say guys, a ripped snap is not all that a woman looks and falls for. While a toned bod does grab eyeballs, it's how tastefully it has been presented that matters. So pals, if you want the swipe right from gals, you need to take off that shirt tastefully. We know that one man who can give you the best lessons on shirtless images. It's our very own heartthrob, Rahul Khanna.

Trust us, this man is a class apart when it comes to shedding that shirt. Rahul's Instagram feed is filled with lusty images that ensure he gets generous doses of attention. If you are seeking a way to take shirtless selfies without being crude or 'in your face', this hottie knows it and how. So here are few tips to get a Tinder date of your dreams:

1. Way one; put a shirtless selfie with a doggie. Most girls love animals, and you loving them is kinda a straight way to grab her heart.

2. Wink it and make her fall in with you. And not to miss that flash of a nearly-there beard like his. It's absolutely drool-worthy.

3. A black and white selfie with a nerdy vibe is a must. We cannot say it enough, that salt 'n' pepper stubble is to die for.

4. Up next is a soaking in the pool selfie. As hey men, women love all things wet. *naughty yeah*

5. Say no to washroom mirrors and go click a shirtless selfie like a pro.

6. Amidst the sun, remove your shirt and let your face do the talking.

7. Last but not the least, if you can jump and soak in nature just like Rahul, try it ASAP.

So basically, all the guys, realise that girls on social media dating apps will not get allured if the look of your images stumbles into the wanna-be zone. It's high time to change those boring pictures on your dating app and take cues from this charming lad.

Hope you find your Tinder date soon!