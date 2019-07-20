Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 12.11 pm July 20 2019, 12.11 pm

Come July 18, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy in Mumbai. She was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in the city. It was JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta who made the big revelation on Twitter. Congratulating Arjun and Gabriella, she wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!" As seen in the past, celebrity couples have been protective about their children. Just like others, Arjun Rampal and his ladylove too are in no mood to reveal the looks of their kid.

Having mentioned this, Gabriella, posted the first look of their son on Instagram. Not surprisingly, she cropped off the baby’s face, trying to hide his look. The picture has ardent father Arjun, holding the baby in his arms. Wrapped in a lenin cloth, the baby boy seems to be having his sound nap nicely nestled in his father's arms. At the time of the delivery, Arjun was joined by his daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - from his first wife Meher Jessia. Also present at the hospital were Gabriella’s parents.

Arjun Rampal with his newborn baby boy