Come July 18, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy in Mumbai. She was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in the city. It was JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta who made the big revelation on Twitter. Congratulating Arjun and Gabriella, she wrote, "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!" As seen in the past, celebrity couples have been protective about their children. Just like others, Arjun Rampal and his ladylove too are in no mood to reveal the looks of their kid.
Having mentioned this, Gabriella, posted the first look of their son on Instagram. Not surprisingly, she cropped off the baby’s face, trying to hide his look. The picture has ardent father Arjun, holding the baby in his arms. Wrapped in a lenin cloth, the baby boy seems to be having his sound nap nicely nestled in his father's arms. At the time of the delivery, Arjun was joined by his daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - from his first wife Meher Jessia. Also present at the hospital were Gabriella’s parents.
Arjun Rampal with his newborn baby boy
Talking about his daughters' reaction to Gabriella's pregnancy, Arjun told a publication in an interview, "It's personal and not something that I'd like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision." The proud mommy and daddy are yet to name their little munchkin. On the same, the couple has been quoted by a tabloid saying, "Not yet. Still thinking."Arjun had announced about Gabriella's pregnancy in April through social media. He put up a photo with a caption that read, "Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella also posted the same photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Grateful for you too. Can't wait to meet you." Earlier this year, the couple had even hosted a baby shower in May which was attended by Bollywood celebrities.