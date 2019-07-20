Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Arjun Gabriella baby showerArjun RampalArjun Rampal and Mehr JessiaArjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriades
nextWhen Deepika Padukone 'died' seeing her magnifique Cannes outfit, watch video

within