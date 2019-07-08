Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 7.41 pm July 08 2019, 7.41 pm

Although Bollywood has had on-screen adaptations of the two major Sanskrit epics, namely Mahabharata and Ramayana, several times, this time it’s going to be huge. Big names have joined hands to bring on screen a live-action adaptation of Ramayana, to be made in 3D. What’s more, is that the movie will be trilingual- Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil and will be a three-part series. The movie will reportedly be made on the budget of a whopping Rs 500 crore!

Big names associated with the project are filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Bareily Ki Barfi) and Ravi Udyawar (Mom, English Vinglish, Kahaani). Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra have come together to produce the project. Sridhar Raghavan has been roped in to write the screenplay.

Talking about the budget, director Tiwari was quoted as saying, "Money and time are not a problem. Our producers have told us to be fearless and fly. So, we are flying visually."\

Adapting Ramayana remains a big task at hand not just because of the religious sentiment around it, but it also needs to cater to the new audience.

The director is both excited and emotional about the project. Going back into the times when he was kid, the filmmaker said, "I went with my father and brother to the Ramlila every year and though we all knew the story, it still evoked the same emotions in us when Sita was kidnapped or Raavan's effigy burnt."