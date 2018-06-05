Toilet: EK Prem Katha, Parmanu and now a biopic on PM Modi, Bollywood is obsessed with the current government

Political dramas have been an integral part of Bollywood. Time and again we have had political satires hitting the screens and creating a storm at the box office. And a current trend that has hit the industry is of subtly praising the current Government of India, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Why do we say so? Well, Paresh Rawal, the member of Lok Sabha and an actor, has recently confirmed that a biopic on PM Narendra Modi is in the making.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal disclosed some details about this film as he said, “We are just locking the script and hopefully it will finish soon, and we will begin to shoot it in September or October.” It’s definitely going to be an interesting watch as PM Narendra Modi’s life has been a roller coaster ride. His story from being a chaiwala (tea seller) to the Prime Minister of India, makes for an amazing tale to be presented on celluloid.

But with this, one cannot not notice Bollywood’s obsession with the current government. The reforms and the events pulled off by the current Government have turned into great concepts for filmmakers to craft their films, even though subtly. Be it Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or John Abraham’s latest release Parmanu, many films lauding the lotus party have made their way to the theatres recently.

Shree Narayan Singh’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was in-sync with BJP’s Swach Bharat Abhiyan. It was a story of a wife who demands for a proper sanitation facility from her man. The film highlighted the issue of open defecation and the importance of hygiene, which totally matched with BJP’s clean India propaganda.

Talking about John’s latest recent release, Parmanu, the film highlighted Pokhran Nuclear Tests, a secret mission by India that took place in 1998. This first successful nuclear test carried out by India was performed when BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the nation.

Next, we have Tiger Zinda Hai, which not directly, but indirectly paid its tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The backdrop of this film was the hostage rescue operation carried out by the Indian Government soon after BJP took charge. Lives of 46 nurses held by ISIS in Iraq were saved in this operation. In one of the interviews, director Ali Abbas Zafar had also revealed about a dialogue referring to PM Modi which was changed. “If you have noticed, during the rescue mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, Paresh Rawal asks Tiger (Salman Khan) if ‘PM sahab’ is aware of the mission. The original dialogue in the film was ‘Modi Ji Ko Pata Hai?’ as a tribute to him and the mission,” he was quoted.

We wonder what’s next.