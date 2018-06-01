Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to hit Chinese market as Toilet Hero

Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium and Baahubali 2 minting fabulously well at the Chinese box office, it’s now time for Bollywood’s another super-hit film to try luck its luck in the neighbouring country. The makers of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, are now releasing their film in China. This will mark 2018’s fifth Indian release in China.

Reports say that the film will be released with the title Toilet Hero. With the original film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha raking in over 130 crores in domestic market, the pressure seems to be high for the makers to match the collections. It will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to repeat the box office success in China or not. Toilet Ek Prem Katha also garnered many accolades and awards.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha directed by Shree Narayan Singh highlights the importance of hygienic sanitation facility in rural India. As usual, Akshay Kumar’s spectacular performance earned praises from the critics. The two leads, Akshay and Bhumi, played a newly married couple who had a split after having a fight over the absence of toilet in their house. Besides winning hearts of the millions, the film played a pivotal role in highlighting the less spoken issue of the country, indoor sanitation and hygiene in the households across the rural areas.

Toilet Hero is said to hit the screens in China on June 8.