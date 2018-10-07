Too little too late: Anurag Kashyap's statement on Vikas Bahl only absolves himself

In the ongoing controversy concerning Vikas Bahl's sexual misconduct with an employee of Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap (the co-founder of the production company) has released a statement on Twitter.

My statement in light of the recent HuffPost article and breaking up of Phantom . There are two pages.. pic.twitter.com/WCAsaj6uFR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 7, 2018

The two-page statement put out by Kashyap clarifies his stance on the whole controversy. It also states that the Huffington Post article didn't include other specific details. Kashyap maintains that he had taken a strong stand in the matter early on. He also owns up to being Mumbai Mirror's anonymous source, the publication that ran the story.

A major part of his statement states that since the survivor refused to lodge a complaint with the production house or go to the police with the matter, he was unable to take any action apart from barring Vikas Bahl from the premises and taking away his signing authority. Another reason that tied Kashyap's hands from taking significant action was the company's contract. Kashyap states that he was ill-informed over the legalities of the matter, and since Bahl was a co-founder and shareholder, he couldn't exactly be fired.

On 6th October 2018, Anurag Kashyap announced that Phantom Films has been disbanded as a company and the four co-founders (that consist of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena) are to go their own ways.

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018

As this is a developing story, stay tuned to In.Com for further updates on Bollywood's own #MeToo movement.