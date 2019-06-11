Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 6.22 pm June 11 2019, 6.22 pm

The multi-tasking Farhan Akhtar hasn’t been a part of many Bollywood movies, but with whatever limited he has done, he has indeed proved his mettle as an actor. And while we talk of his versatility, one just can’t forget the iconic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. For that particular role, Farhan underwent a drastic transformation and, throughout the film, he had a super-chiselled physique sans fats and with six-pack abs. Now, Farhan is gearing up for a yet another challenging role. Titled Toofan, the film is based on a boxer and reunites the actor with his BMB filmmaker, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra.

Preparations for this sports drama are going on in full swing and the Dil Dhadakne Do actor keeps all his fans updated by sharing his boxing practice and gymming sessions on his social media accounts. On Tuesday, Farhan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him in a navy blue tee, a headband of a similar colour and boxing gloves. From the looks of it, we are assuming that the actor was prepping up for boxing. We could also see his pumped-up biceps. Guess, he has gained weight for this film.

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar’s preparations for Toofan here:

View this post on Instagram 🥊🥊 @drewnealpt @samir_jaura A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:28pm PDT

In the past, Farhan shared a video of himself training in speedball boxing. The clip had him hitting the ball repeatedly and nailing his punches. Well, his intense expressions were enough to prove that he has been taking his training sessions very seriously and we are in another Farhan Akhtar classic.

Check out the video of Farhan Akhtar training for Toofan here:

Since we are at it, here’s a throwback to Farhan’s preparations for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, for which the actor undergo some high-intensity workouts at the most unusual places. In fact, while in Ladakh, “he would tie a rope to his waist and do a high-intensity tyre and rope workout and run for several hours,” revealed the film’s AD. Now, that’s what we call as one insane level of dedication!

Here is a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar’s preparations for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: