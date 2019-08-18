Soheib Ahsan August 18 2019, 4.21 pm August 18 2019, 4.21 pm

Farhan Akhtar is a man who is better known for his skills as a director. Despite this whenever he appears in front of a camera, he makes sure to give his audience a character worth their time. The ZNMD actor is currently working out for his next role as a boxer in Toofan. He has been seen working hard for it on social media. On Sunday he shared a picture regarding his training for Toofan but not the type you might expect. He shared a picture of himself from his days as a toddler standing in a stance resembling a boxer. Taking a jab at himself he stated that he started preparing too early for Toofan. Either way, the picture is absolutely adorable.

For Toofan Farhan Akhtar will again be working with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The two had worked together for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. Even though Toofan is also a sports-based film, it is not a biopic. Its screenplay has been written by Anjum Rajabali. In an interview, Rakeysh Mehra had stated that the film would revolve around the love story of a boxer. The boxer will be from a lower-middle-class family. He also claimed that the film will have a new voice, so if this sounds cliched, it hopefully isn't. Only time will tell what sets is apart from the other sports films that we have seen in the past.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's picture below:

In another interview, Rakeysh had said, “I am most excited for the film. I can’t talk much because we haven’t even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other.”

Farhan had also recently revealed that Paresh Rawal would also be a part of the film playing the role of Farhan's coach. He had expressed his excitement on working with him on social media calling Rawal "an absolute giant of an actor."