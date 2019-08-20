Farhan Akhtar is someone who excites fans if and when he takes upon an acting role. Even though he is better known as a director and screenplay writer, he is an impressive actor as well. He always gives his best into a role and never fails to impress. True to his style, Farhan has been hard at work since January for his next role. The actor is set to play the role of a boxer and has been training for the same.
His most recent Instagram post suggests that he is completely ready for Toofan. This is just in time as the film's shoot will start in ten days. In the workout video, Farhan can be seen trading punches with a trainer and moving around like a professional boxer. Without a doubt, this video has left fans stunned and even more excited to see Farhan in Toofan.
10 days till filming. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #drillsforskills #fitnessgoals 🥊 @drewnealpt 🏋🏽♀️ @samir_jaura
What has excited fans, even more, is that Toofan will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan had previously worked with him for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Considering the blockbuster that they rolled out together, one can only imagine how amazing Toofan is going to be. Notably, Mehra had stated in an interview that Toofan is not a biopic and will be a completely fictional story. He had stated that the story revolves around a boxer's love story who comes from a lower-middle-class family. The film's screenplay is written by Anjum Rajabali. Although Toofan will be Rajabali's first time on a sports-based film, he has been known for having rolled out a number of successful political thriller films. Paresh Rawal will also be a part of the film. He will be playing the role of Farhan's coach.