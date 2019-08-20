Soheib Ahsan August 20 2019, 1.07 pm August 20 2019, 1.07 pm

Farhan Akhtar is someone who excites fans if and when he takes upon an acting role. Even though he is better known as a director and screenplay writer, he is an impressive actor as well. He always gives his best into a role and never fails to impress. True to his style, Farhan has been hard at work since January for his next role. The actor is set to play the role of a boxer and has been training for the same.

His most recent Instagram post suggests that he is completely ready for Toofan. This is just in time as the film's shoot will start in ten days. In the workout video, Farhan can be seen trading punches with a trainer and moving around like a professional boxer. Without a doubt, this video has left fans stunned and even more excited to see Farhan in Toofan.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post below: