Toofan: Farhan Akhtar shares a glimpse of his prep for the sports drama

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 5.06 pm May 16 2019, 5.06 pm

It was in January 2019 that we were informed that Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are collaborating for Toofan. The sports drama will see the Rock On star portraying the role of a boxer. However, as many had assumed it to a biopic earlier, it turns out that Farhan will play a fictional character in the film. Reportedly, Farhan has been working out rigorously for his film and doing every bit possible to get into the skin of his character. On Thursday, he gave us a sneak peek of his preps.

The actor posted a video of himself training in speedball boxing. The clip sees him hitting the ball repeatedly and meeting his punches with perfection. For his workout, he has donned a black ganji, with a blue headband and yellow crepe bandage on both his hands. His expression in it shows that he has been taking his workout regime quite seriously and has a lot to offer us with his performance in the film. “Getting there. A day at a time,” he tells in his caption.

Take a look at his post here:

The film is likely to go floors by the end of 2019. Speaking about the film and his reunion with Farhan, Mehra earlier told PTI, “I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other."

Giving away some details about the movie, he added, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

Toofan will be produced jointly by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.