Top 10 films by the legendary Sridevi

One of India’s greatest actresses, the legendary Srivedi passed away after a cardiac arrest while attending the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marawah in Dubai. The 54-year-old was married to Boney Kapoor and the couple had two daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi was in Dubai at the time of the incident. However, Janhvi could not go with the family to Dubai because of her shooting schedule.

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four. As an adult lead, her earliest films included Moondru Mudichu starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Sridevi worked in close to 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. Here is a list of some of her best films.

Jaag Utha Insaan (1983): Starring beside Rakesh Roshan and Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi’s performance in Jaag Utha Insaan solidified her position in Bollywood with her amazing dance moves.

Sadma (1983): Sridevi played the role of a girl who starts to regress in childhood after an accident. Sri’s performance in the film is so complete that it feels refreshing even today.

Nagina (1985): Though considered to be a poor film, Sridevi’s role as a snake-woman who danced to Amrish Puri’s ‘pungi’ is widely regarded as impactful acting.

Jaanbaaz (1986): Another Sridevi masterpiece where her dancing skills left the viewers awestruck. Though her role was brief, her dance moves to the song Har Kisiki Nahin Milta is something we cannot forget so easily.

Mr India (1987): Sri’s impersonation of Charlie Chaplin was flawless and she wowed viewers with her iconic blue sari in the song Kate Nahin Kat Te.

Chandni (1989): Working on a Yash Chopra film, Sri’s performance catapulted her to a number one position in the industry. Making a sumptuous use of camera space, Sridevi danced, sang, smiled and wept for a wheelchair-bound Rishi Kapoor.

Chaalbaaz (1989): Released the same year as Chandni, Sri played a double role as a docile Anju and the spunky Manju.

Lamhe (1991): Yash Chopra was impressed with Sridevi’s performance in Chandni and brought her back for Lamhe. She played the role of a bold girl who loved a man old enough to be called her father. Sridevi played the role of both the mother and daughter with amazing grace, making us wonder how someone could play out so many different emotions in a single film.

Army (1996): Sridevi worked with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in this one. In the film, SRK takes the role an army jawan and plays pranks on Sridevi about his death. Sridevi’s emotional changes from giggles to shock and a breakdown is an example of perfect acting.

Judaai (1996): Featuring Sri at her very best, she transforms simple scenes to artistic masterpieces.

Sridevi has delivered many many super hit films since her debut in 1969. The legendary actress will be truly missed by the film industry and her fans across the globe.