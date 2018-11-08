Top Bollywood actress is said to be pregnant, but is she?

There’s a lot going on in Bollywood these days. The industry is gearing up for two big shaadis, while the lineup of the films for the year does not seem to end. November shall keep us busy with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone high-voltage wedding while the initial few days of December will be all for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. But amidst this hullabaloo, whispers are being heard that one of the top actresses is all set to embrace motherhood.

Well, gossip mongers are munching on something that is hard to hide. The blind items doing the rounds say that this star wife of a ‘national craze’, who always talks about being a ‘parent’, is in a phase to take things forward and start her new innings as a mother. In fact, she seems to be in a mood to not take up any more films and focus only on family planning. Yet in contrast to this, the report also quotes a source saying that there is no truth to the story and has termed it ‘baseless’. We tried to decode some portions and looks like the source is actually right!

The item mentions about this one big multi-starrer film that the actress is a part of. Well, as per our knowledge there’s only one big film with ensemble cast lined up to release in the coming month, the trailer of which was recently released. Sporting body-con dresses and looking all skinny, neither of the two actresses (one married to the ‘national craze’ while other being ‘happily single’) looked pregnant. Baby bump does become apparent within say 2 months of pregnancy (Google baba gave us this info). And especially when one sports a body-con that too in all shimmer, the bump is hard to hide. But looks like our eyes failed to witness the apparent. The promotions of this film shall begin soon and we guess, things shall fall in place then!

To add to this, our sources also say that it is sort of a PR tactic used by her competitor with an aim to keep her away from the producers. Scouting such rumours over her pregnancy will obviously make producers think twice before offering her any role. But looks like all has gone in vain!

Okay then!