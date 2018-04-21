Total Dhamaal first look: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will give you waves of nostalgia

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were one of the most loved couples on screen during the 90s. It’s been decades since we’ve seen them in the same frame but their charm is still intact. The duo is set to come back together for a film after 18 years with the third installment of Total Dhamaal which is directed by Indra Kumar. The pair began shooting on April 14 and we now have pictures of the dynamic actors which is taking fans back to the era.

We simply cannot get over how gorgeous Anil looks with Madhuri by his side. In his steel-green suit, Anil looks charming while Madhuri radiates elegance in a red gown with a thigh-high slit. Rumours suggest that this is the look from the title track of Total Dhamaal which was reportedly shot last week at Mehboob Studio.

Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can’t wait for you to see both films!! — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2018

A source speaking to the Mumbai Mirror said Madhuri impressed everyone with her moves. "Madhuri pulled off the jhatkas and matkas with effortless ease, leaving everyone including her leading man mesmerised. When Ajay (Devgn), Arshad (Warsi), Riteish (Deshmukh), Javed (Jafri) and Sanjay Mishra joined them, it upped the fun and what was supposed to be three days of work was wrapped up in two," said the source.

26 saal baad... #Beta team reunites... Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and director Indra Kumar commence shoot for #TotalDhamaal today. pic.twitter.com/s5l95j6p39 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

Interestingly, Indra Kumar directed Beta in 1992 which had the iconic track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga starring the Anil-Madhuri pair. Going by the first look of the film, the duo will sure make fans drool with their magic on the screen. Total Dhamaal will release on December 7, 2018.