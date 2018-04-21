home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Total Dhamaal first look: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will give you waves of nostalgia

First published: April 21, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Updated: April 21, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were one of the most loved couples on screen during the 90s. It’s been decades since we’ve seen them in the same frame but their charm is still intact. The duo is set to come back together for a film after 18 years with the third installment of Total Dhamaal which is directed by Indra Kumar. The pair began shooting on April 14 and we now have pictures of the dynamic actors which is taking fans back to the era.

We simply cannot get over how gorgeous Anil looks with Madhuri by his side. In his steel-green suit, Anil looks charming while Madhuri radiates elegance in a red gown with a thigh-high slit. Rumours suggest that this is the look from the title track of Total Dhamaal which was reportedly shot last week at Mehboob Studio.

A source speaking to the Mumbai Mirror said Madhuri impressed everyone with her moves. "Madhuri pulled off the jhatkas and matkas with effortless ease, leaving everyone including her leading man mesmerised. When Ajay (Devgn), Arshad (Warsi), Riteish (Deshmukh), Javed (Jafri) and Sanjay Mishra joined them, it upped the fun and what was supposed to be three days of work was wrapped up in two," said the source.

Interestingly, Indra Kumar directed Beta in 1992 which had the iconic track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga starring the Anil-Madhuri pair. Going by the first look of the film, the duo will sure make fans drool with their magic on the screen. Total Dhamaal will release on December 7, 2018.

