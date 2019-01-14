image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Total Dhamaal first look is out and Ajay Devgn isn't the only star there

Bollywood

Total Dhamaal first look is out and Ajay Devgn isn't the only star there

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 14 2019, 5.28 pm
back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodBollywood debutCrystal The MonkeyEntertainmentHollywood FilmsTotal Dhamaal
nextJanhvi Kapoor caught blushing after meeting fan with 'JK' tattoo
ALSO READ

Ajay Devgn makes an exception for Karan Johar, we’re not sure if Kajol is pleased?

Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi: Karan Johar has a grand reunion with his favourite cops

Deepika Padukone arrives to celebrate Simmba's success!