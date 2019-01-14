Total Dhamaal first look is out and Ajay Devgn isn't the only star there

Did you have any clue about a Hollywood star's presence in Total Dhamaal? The third edition of the Dhamaal franchise is finally ready to arrive. The film, which was in talks for quite a long time, is set to roar with Ajay Devgn in the lead once more. Ajay just unveiled the first look, which has him standing in the middle of what looks like a green, grassy area. But don't miss out on the HOLLYWOOD STAR. She is sitting on Ajay's shoulder.

Not kidding, the monkey called Crystal is a true star down the West. The capuchin monkey has featured in The Hangover Part II and Night At The Museum. She was also a part of the Sitcom Animal Practice. World's largest animal supplier Birds & Animals Unlimited captured her in 1996 and has been trained by them. Her first appearance was in the 1997 film George And The Jungle. A life cooler than many humans for sure!

This pretty famous woman is going to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal. That's not the only attraction. Sonakshi Sinha will be reportedly seen performing a special number titled 'Mungda', a song from the 1971 film Inkar, featuring Helen. Total Dhamaal will also star Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in special roles, reuniting them after nearly two decades. The film releases on 22nd February.