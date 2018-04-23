Total Dhamaal: Indra Kumar recreates 80s hit track ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’

Popular Jodi Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will be sharing the screen space after 18 years. The duo will be seen together in producer-director Indra Kumar’s upcoming comedy drama titled Total Dhamaal. The two will groove together to 1980s hit number Paisa Yeh Paisa. Confirming the news, Kumar told News18, "This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any Dhak Dhak but I promise Total Dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream."

Being all about greed and people chasing money, Total Dhamaal will be presenting the remake of Paisa Yeh Paisa, a classic number from Shubhas Ghai’s Karz (1980). The star-studded cast-Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash will be dancing to the rhythm of the 80s hit song.

Excited on swaying on the remake of one of her all-time favourites, Madhuri Dixit told The Times of India, “I’m really happy that Indra Kumar has decided to revisit this classic number. It’s a song that I’ve grooved to for so many years. Even after so long, it retains its energy,” On being asked if she was the best dancer on set, the actress further added, “I can’t say I’m the best, because we have Jaaved and Arshad, who are trained dancers and a lot better than me. But yes, you can say that I am the best woman dancer in the film (laughs!).”

Adventure comedy 'Total Dhamaal', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios, and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sangeeta Ahir is expected to release on December 7, 2018.​​