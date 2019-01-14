Total Dhamaal: It’s a wrap for Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

One Bollywood jodi who has given many hits in the '80s and '90s is that of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. They starred together in movies like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Khel, Pukar, and many more. Now, after 19 years we will get to see this jodi on the big screen, once again, in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and the former took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Kapoor, on his Insta story, posted a picture from the sets of the film and announced that he has wrapped up the shoot. With Madhuri and Anil coming together after 19 years, the excitement for the film is quite high. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta. It was on Monday morning when Ajay’s first look from the movie was unveiled and we were introduced to Crystal, a monkey who has worked in Hollywood movies and will be making with his Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal. We just can’t wait for the trailer of the film.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the Dhamaal series. The first two-parts had Sanjay Dutt as one of the leads, but he is not a part of the third instalment. The movie was slated to release in December 2018, but now it has been pushed to February 22, 2019.