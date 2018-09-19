Total Dhamaal: Sonakshi Sinha turns into the golden girl as she recreates Mungda

In the film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Sonakshi Sinha recreated the track Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. Unfortunately, it wasn’t that great and didn’t really impress moviegoers. The original song featured the legendary dancing diva Helen and the recreated one failed to meet her charm. And now, Sonakshi is all set to recreate one more song of Helen. She will be seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of Mungda in the film Total Dhamaal.
Sonakshi took to Twitter to reveal her look from the movie. She posted a still of the song in which we can see her with Ajay Devgn. Dressed in a golden outfit, Sonakshi looks gorgeous, but our only concern is that whether she will be able to match Helen’s Mungda act. The outfit is surely not matching to what Helen had worn in the original song, so let’s hope that Sonakshi’s dance moves at least match the legendary actress’ moves.
Total Dhamaal is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from Ajay Devgn, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta. The movie brings back the hit jodi of Madhuri and Anil on the big screen after a gap of 18 years.
Felt like I jumped back to the 90s when Muhurat shots were done more often #TotalDhamaal launched today. Congratulations to #indrakumar and the team.thanks #aamirkhan
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is slated to release on December 7, 2018.