Trade talk! Sara Ali Khan’s second film will do bigger numbers than her father, Saif Ali Khan has ever done in his life

Sara Ali Khan has marked her debut as an actor in Bollywood with Kedarnath. Early buzz suggests that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is garnering positive reviews for her act in Abhishek Kapoor’s ambitious project and even the trade is positive about the actress. The film has released in approximately 1500 plus screens, which is a few hundreds lesser than that of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s movie Dhadak. However, Sara will have not one, but two releases in the same month and that according to insiders will land her a prime spot in the industry. We spoke to Akshaye Rathi to find out what is industry expectation from the young lady and it looks like Sara is good news for the industry.

Akshaye believes that the biggest bet for Kedarnath is in fact Sara, he said, “With due respect to Abhishek Kapoor, who’s made an interesting film like Kai Po Che, with due respect to the credibility of a producer like Ronnie Screwwala, with due respect to all the fantastic performances that Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered in my opinion the USP of this film is Sara Ali Khan’s debut. I think she’s a very exciting new talent on the horizon for the Hindi film fraternity.”

Rathi also feels that having two back-to-back releases will in fact only help her as an actress. He added, “While Kedarnath is up for release, the promotions for Simmba have begun in full swing. And these two films are like chalk and cheese and Sara is looking very comfortable in a film like Kedarnath and in a masala commercial movie like Simmba. While the promotions for both the films are going on simultaneously, for the audience to see the range that Sara has as an actress even before her debut.”

Akshaye also feels that Sara like Alia Bhatt “has it in her to make it to the stardom that Alia has achieved in a short span”. That’s not all, he also went on to say, “With Sara, it’s almost looking like her second film will do bigger numbers than her father has ever done in his life. I mean Saif Ali Khan’s highest grossing film has been Race 2, which made Rs 120-130 crore, Simmba I think will make beyond Rs 200 crore. Of course, it’s not going to be because of Sara Ali Khan, but it’s a movie that features Sara Ali Khan. There was all that talk about people hoping to make Simmba her first release, but it’s a blessing in disguise that these two films are coming three weeks apart.”

We also quizzed the trade expert about the film being affected by the ‘Love Jihad’ controversy, but the trade feels that “beyond a point this kind of issues help or damage a film.” Going by the numbers that Padmaavat minted even after Deepika Padukone received all those threats, looks like Sara Ali Khan should just sit back, relax and wait to find out if the audience gives her a thumbs up or has more expectations from her debut.

