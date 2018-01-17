Trailer of ALTBalajis The Test Case is nothing less than gripping

The digital streaming services ALTBalaji released the latest trailer of The Test Case starring Nimrat Kaur in the lead and it will have you enthralled. The story revolves around India’s first woman combat officer and her journey of finding her space in a command dominated by men. The issue of women’s representation in the defence has been a topic of debate for years now and The Test Case manages to capture the essence while keeping the audience gripped. The series is making a comeback after it got shelved post the airing of the first episode seven months ago due to budget constraints.

Captain Shikha Sharma, played by the riveting Nimrat Kaur, becomes the first woman officer to be enrolled in the Special Forces Training Centre. Apart from the physical challenges she must undergo, Sharma is burdened with being the only woman in the group of rigid army men who never wanted her among them in the first place. However, “This is my story sir. And there is only one hero in this story and that’s me,” says Sharma.

The world of ‘men in uniform’ has been captured well with Juhi Chawla being the only other woman in The Test Case. She essays the role of the Defence Minister and it’s almost as if producer Ekta Kapoor foresaw events that would play out in reality. The antagonist, Bhuvan Arora talked about the rigorous training that they went through for the series and said, “Well it took a toll on our mental and physical health. Since I was also doing a film simultaneously, there were days I had to do 48 hrs of non-stop shooting. But by God’s grace I survived that. May be the strenuous training of being a commando came in handy.”

Talking about his character, Arora said, “My character in the series has grey shade. He is the poster boy of MCP and can’t be defeated by a woman at any cost. It was a complex journey because being beaten up by a women can be a big ego crusher. But for good to prevail you need to show the bad. Coincidently, I had an action sequence with Taapsee too in Naam Shabana. But if to give out a message that women are no less than men in any way even if I have to take a few punches on screen I am more than happy to do so.”

Through this medium, Ekta Kapoor has been bringing strong female characters in the forefront and The Test case offers the right litmus test for women empowerment. The series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Sumit Suri and couldn’t have a better release date than January 26. The series will clash with Amazon Prime's Breath starring R. Mahadevan.