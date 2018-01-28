home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Trailer of Ishaan Khattars Beyond The Clouds to be out on January 29

Trailer of Ishaan Khattars Beyond The Clouds to be out on January 29

First published: January 28, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Updated: January 28, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Before his dream Bollywood debut, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar will be seen in his critically acclaimed film Beyond The Clouds. The trailer for the same will be unveiled to the Indian audiences on January 29. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to make the announcement.

 The film is also Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film. Beyond The Clouds, revolves around the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. The story is about a pair of a brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, end up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from beyond the clouds. Apart from Ishaan Khattar, the film stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. The music is given by maestro AR Rahman.

 

At the 5th International Boğaziçi Film Festival, the debutant even bagged his first Best Actor award for his drama film. The film also won the Best Editing award at the festival.

 

 

Karan Johar turned mentor for star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar after the trio Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year (2012). Janhvi and Ishaan will be seen making their mainstream debut with Dhadak, releasing on July 6.

 

Meanwhile, Beyond The Clouds will be released worldwide in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Best Actor #Beyond the Clouds #Debut #Dhadak #Ishaan Khattar #janhvi kapoor #Jhanvi Kapoor #karan johar #Majid Majidi #Shahid Kapoor #Sridevi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All