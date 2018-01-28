Trailer of Ishaan Khattars Beyond The Clouds to be out on January 29

Before his dream Bollywood debut, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar will be seen in his critically acclaimed film Beyond The Clouds. The trailer for the same will be unveiled to the Indian audiences on January 29. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to make the announcement.

Trailer of Majid Majidi’s first Indian film #BeyondTheClouds will be unveiled on 29 Jan 2018... Stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan... Music by AR Rahman... #BTCTrailer... Here’s the new poster: pic.twitter.com/0kK4uQtOv2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

The film is also Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film. Beyond The Clouds, revolves around the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. The story is about a pair of a brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, end up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from beyond the clouds. Apart from Ishaan Khattar, the film stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. The music is given by maestro AR Rahman.

At the 5th International Boğaziçi Film Festival, the debutant even bagged his first Best Actor award for his drama film. The film also won the Best Editing award at the festival.

Huge congratulations to ISHAAN on his very first Best Actor award! #BoğaziciFilmFestivali ....so proud of you!!! And many more to come..... pic.twitter.com/L45JbsMIDu — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 27, 2017

Karan Johar turned mentor for star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar after the trio Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year (2012). Janhvi and Ishaan will be seen making their mainstream debut with Dhadak, releasing on July 6.

Meanwhile, Beyond The Clouds will be released worldwide in three languages - Hindi, English, and Tamil.