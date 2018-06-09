Trailer of Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop 2 to be launched in presence of Aamir Khan

Vishwaroop was a massive success. And now, actor Mr Kamal Haasan is set to return with its sequel Vishwaroop 2, another film made on a grand scale. Directed and produced by Hasaan himself, it is being made in Hindi and Tamil and will be dubbed in Telugu as well. On 11th June, in presence of Rohit Shetty and Aamir Khan, the trailer is going to be launched. Shetty, along with Reliance Entertainment, will be presenting the film's Hindi version.

“I am extremely excited to be presenting Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi. It’s a matter of pride to work with our very own legend Mr Kamal Hasaan," Shetty said. Fans have been waiting for a sequel for a long time now. Hasaan says he is thankful to fans for awaiting this film for such a long span.

“I am extremely happy that we are coming out with the trailer of Vishwaroop 2. I have to thank you all for the patience you have had for this sequel and the constant love and support has not gone unnoticed. This film is very close to me and everyone who is a part of this film has worked very hard. I welcome Mr Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment as the Presenters of Vishwaroop 2. It is the faith of the people in our work that makes us stronger. hope you all like what we have made with love and passion for you all," he said.