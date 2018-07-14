Trishala Dutt: My attitude and temper is like my dad

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the movie of the season. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s Baba has broken many box-office records and has a worldwide collection of Rs. 500 crore to its credit till now. The domestic collection of the film is slowly inching towards the Rs. 300 crore mark and looks like there’s no stopping to the film which is in its third week. The film which is having a golden run at the box-office had also face criticism for going easy on Sanjay Dutt’s crimes and omitting few parts from the film and one such portion is Sanjay’s relationship with his daughter Trishala Dutt.

Though the 29-year-old, who is the daughter of Sanjay and his first wife Richa Sharma, hasn’t yet reacted on the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, her latest Instagram story, where she has used the photo-sharing app’s latest feature ‘ask me any question’, reveals details about her relationship with Dutt and how he is just like any other ‘normal’ father to her.

When a follower asked Trishala how she feels being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, she replied, “Honestly, it feels normal. He’s like any other father. When I’m with him, it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father.” Another follower asked her about the best thing she has learned from her father and she wrote, “how to tell guys who waste my time and treat me like shit to F*** o**.”

When asked if she is more like her father or mother, to which she responded by writing, “My attitude and temper is like my dad. My kindness, gentleness and loving side is from my mom. My giving side and style is from both my parents.”

Unlike many other star kids, Trishala has no plans of entering Bollywood. She has recently completed her Masters in Psychology from Hofstra University. When asked about her reply to a Bollywood film offer, she said, “Thank You, but no.”