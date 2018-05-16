Trishala Dutt soaks in the summer sun with this all white bikini

After Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan going viral with her bikini picture, it’s now time for another star daughter to steal the bikini-limelight. Actor Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt is breaking the internet looking sensuous in a white bikini. Trishala clearly seems to be soaking up the summer sun as she poses in a two-piece with a sheer cover-up to match. Besides the millions of fans crushing on her picture already, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also reacted to her picture with two hearts.

Trishala is a social media sensation already, with most of her pictures going viral over the internet. This image, whoever, hasn’t led to an outrage or controversy as yet. It isn’t new for netizens to erupt when it comes to a popular star’s daughter posting a bold picture. Taking into account of the previous controversies on the same, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff made headlines after she posted a picture in a bikini. While most media organisations called the picture ‘topless’, Jackie Shroff raised his voice in support of his daughter. A similar situation panned out when Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan chose to wear a swimsuit and was trolled all over the internet. Controversies and trolls have become a regular affair, especially when a star-kid is seen posting a daring picture on the internet.

The trolled star kids' parents haven’t stayed silent either. “Let me clarify one thing - she is not topless in the pictures. For a picture to be topless, you won’t be wearing anything. You should have checked the picture a little more clearly. She has a towel wrapped around her. How can you even call it a topless picture?”, Jackie Shroff told a newspaper while lashing out at the trolls.

Perhaps it’s time for the world to cut these kids some slack. Posting a bikini picture when you’re out enjoying the summer isn’t much of a big deal. They can’t be expected to spend the day at the beach saree-clad, can they?