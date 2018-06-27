Troll Alert! Fans call Mouni Roy 'too skinny' and 'malnourished'- see photos

Mouni Roy, the Bengali babe who was once ruling the TV industry with shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev has stepped up and bagged her debut film, Gold, alongside Akshay Kumar. Recently, the teaser of the film was released gave us a glimpse of Mouni’s character. But keeping this aside, the leggy lass has grabbed eyeballs for her latest pictures. The stunner recently shared a few pics on Instagram wherein she is dressed in a lehenga and is looking so thin that her fans are actually taking a dig at her and suggesting her to grab some food and eat.

While we do understand that celebrities are often targeted and bashed by trolls on social media. On one hand, Mouni is being appreciated for her role in the film, on the other hand, she is also being trolled for her thin and lithe frame. But let us tell you that her picture has actually got us concerned about her health, as for a change, we agree with the trolls that the lady is actually looking too skinny?

Here are some screenshots.

For the unaware, Mouni has been in the showbiz since 2007 when she entered the TV industry with her first show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and since then the actress never saw a dull moment in her career. Now, as she is a decade old in the industry, her efforts have finally paid off as she has bagged a film opposite a superstar like Akshay Kumar.

But then such comments from people on social media do have an effect on oneself leading to demotivation. Hope you are not taking these trolls too seriously, Mouni.